A celebration of life for Glenda Moser are scheduled for Sunday, June 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Sandy Cove Pavilion at Canton Lake in Canton, OK with Rev. Travis Howerton officiating.

Glenda Faye (Hunt-Brinson) Moser was born May 27, 1944 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Leon Lyle Hunt and Gladys Faye (Gooch) Hunt. She was the third child of nine siblings. During her childhood, she was raised Northwest of Longdale, Oklahoma. Glenda attended school at Longdale Public Schools, Canton High School and graduated from Cleo Springs High School in 1963.

Glenda married Kenneth Brinson in February 1961. From that marriage, four children were born: Bruce, Darla, Dianna and Bret. During that time, Glenda also farmed land, raised cattle, pigs and chickens. In order to make a better life for her family, she enrolled at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1973. Glenda was the first sibling to graduate with her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1977. Immediately after graduating, she went to work at the Head Start in Canton. In 1978, she went to work at Canton Public Schools. One of her fondest memories was repeatedly taking her students to Nationals in Washington D.C. for History Day. Her teaching career at Canton also led her to achieve her Master’s Degree in Library Media Science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1982; she also received college credit post Master’s at Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma.

Glenda married the love of her life, Navy Chief James Moser in November of 1989 and again on June 6th, 1990, and they made their first home in Enid, Oklahoma. Glenda then accepted a position at Drummond Public Schools. During the span of her career, she worked at Verden Public Schools, Davenport Public Schools where she built the library from the ground up. She later retired from Tecumseh Public Schools in 2007 as a Library Media Specialist. Glenda spent over 31 years educating, winning awards, writing grants and touching many lives. She was a phenomenal cook and cake artist. She baked 100s of cakes for people all over Oklahoma and Kansas. Glenda also published a book, “Mancestor” which was a hit among her students and family.

Glenda won awards through the Oklahoma Libraries Association in which she was a member. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year and appeared in Who’s Who in Education several times. Although, her academic achievements were outstanding, her greatest achievements by far were her family. Glenda loved her husband, children, bonus children, grandkids, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews with all her heart. Her favorite thing to do was to kiss them! If a baby was in the room, Nanny was the one rocking it!

Glenda gained her heavenly wings on June 2, 2020 after a brief illness at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, Oklahoma surrounded by her family. Survivors include her husband, James Moser of the home, children, Dianna Fisher of Ardmore, Darla McDonald and husband-Todd of Cleo Springs, Bret Brinson of Kendrick, daughter-Jamés Prescott and husband Steve of Yuma Colorado, sister-in-law, June Brannon of Panama City, Florida, grandchildren, Brittany Schweer, Russell Brinson, Chasity Kennedy, Daesha and Paul Schroeder, Tabbitha and Jeremy Tannehill, Chance Fisher, Kaelyn and Justin Mills, Shaelyn Brinson, James and Leslie Lyon, 10 greatgrandchildren, four sisters-Peggy Hunt, Janet Bowman, Janice Campbell and Ellen Osborn, one brother-Greg Hunt and a whole host extended family. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Faye Hunt, two brothers, Bob and Billy Hunt, one sister, Verna Jean (Jeanie Geiger), inlaws, Cleo and Mildred Moser, brother-in-law, Jerry Brannon and a son, Bruce Wayne Brinson.

Glenda, being very spiritual and faithful to God’s word attended the St. Gregory Catholic Church before her stroke in 2007. Glenda lived her life to the fullest and was very outspoken. No one ever had to guess what she was thinking because she would just say it. She loved to sing and dance. Her last words before becoming an angel were, “I am dancing in the rain!”.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for St. Jude’s Hospital with Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore, Oklahoma acting as fund custodian.

