J.R. Nusz was born on June 15, 1947 in Okeene, OK. He passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 72 at the OU Trauma Center.

J.R. graduated from Okeene High School in 1965. He attended some college time in Alva. J.R. married Juanita Broomfield in 1968. He did custom cutting for a few years then he and Jaunita moved to Carpenter, WY in 1973 and farmed. J.R. and Jaunita had two sons, Darin and David. They moved back to the Okeene area in the early 2000’s.

J.R. always had a smile and never met a stranger. He will be missed.

J.R. was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Viola Nusz, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Juanita of 52 years, son Darin Nusz, and wife Justine, and 3 stepsons, James, Dylan, and Josh; son David Nusz, and wife Brooke, and 2 grandchildren, Joel and Haylee. Also surviving is his sister Marilyn Walton and her husband Roy Walton, and their son, Justin.

J.R. loved to work outside and farm. He was working cattle on Saturday May 16, 2020 when he was seriously injured. J.R. later passed away. Due to J.R.’s wishes, he was cremated and there will not be any services.