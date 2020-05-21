Pamela Ann (Grauberger) Doak was born on December 12, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Rosemary (Childs) Grauberger and John Reginald Grauberger, Sr. She joined her husband & parents in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 12th at her home.

Pam was raised in Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1975. She married the love her life, Gary, on December 22, 1986 and became a step-mom to Gary’s 3 young children. To this union Pam & Gary also added two children in 1989 & 1991.

Pam worked a variety of jobs in the Canton community over the years, some of which being a clerk at Herod Drug, head cook in the school cafeteria, a correctional officer for CCA & GEO, a clerk at One Stop and currently worked as a teacher’s aide/paraprofessional for Canton Public Schools.

Pam’s smile (and laugh) could brighten up the darkest room. You never had to guess what Pam was thinking, she made sure you knew. She loved her husband, kids, grandkids, friends, and family fiercely and would do anything in her power to protect them. She would most often be described as crazy, a title she held with great pride. She loved making people laugh and would stop at nothing to achieve that. Pam never met a stranger and found friendship in everyone she knew.

Pam is survived by her son, Billy (Canton); daughter, Kim & husband, Justin (Canute); step-daughters, Shameron (Elk City) and Jennifer & husband, Darryl (Billings, MT); stepson, Kendall (Evanston, WY); sister, Sharon & husband, Gary (Enid); brothers, John & wife, Cindy (Okarche) & Jay & wife, Brenda (Okeene); sisters-in-law, Carolyn & husband, Lonnie (Ringwood), Winona (Weatherford), Patty & husband, Bill (Longdale), Darlene (Canton), Brenda (Canton); brothers-in-law, LD (Canton), Randy & wife, Loretta (Okeene); grandchildren, Chelle, Timothy, Quinn, Haaken, Owen, Kason, Hailie, Emmi, Adleigh; great-grand-daughter, Ali; her Big Momma, Kathy (Thomas); friends, Terry, Sandy & Brandi, and a whole host of extended family members & special friends.

She is preceded in death by her sweet husband, Gary; her parents, Rosemary & John Grauberger; in-laws, Freelin & Les Doak; sister, Johnnie Lu; and brother, James Ray.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Canton Christian Church with Steve Driskill officiating. Interment will follow in Canton Cemetery under the direction of Pierce Funeral Home, Canton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up at CSB of Canton to help with burial costs. Any excess funds will be donated to the Canton Special Olympics team. Condolences may be offered online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.