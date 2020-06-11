Brutality of the most innocent is often forgotten among us
Paul Laubach
Unjustified force at the hands of authorities has indeed been a problem that has transgressed the centuries and even the millennia over.
Long ago there was a compassionate and loving man that loved all, even as they refused to love him back.
There was not a thread of racism, gender discrimination, or social discrimination within this man.
