Brutality of the most innocent is often forgotten among us

Unjustified force at the hands of authorities has indeed been a problem that has transgressed the centuries and even the millennia over.

Long ago there was a compassionate and loving man that loved all, even as they refused to love him back.

There was not a thread of racism, gender discrimination, or social discrimination within this man.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Okeene%20RecordID208/