FY21 Budget Details

The House in early May passed a $7.7 billion general appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2021. The governor first vetoed three of the appropriations bills that supported the budget. When those bills got overridden with votes in the House of 97-3, 95-5 and 94-4, he vetoed the entire budget. In what was perhaps the fastest veto override in state history, the House overrode his veto within hours of it being filed. The budget is now law.

Frankly, the governor’s assessment of this budget was just inaccurate.

Senate Bill 1922 is $237.8 million, or 3%, less than the FY20 budget, which was the largest in state history. It is much improved over the $1.4 billion, or 17%, cut the governor and the state Board of Equalization estimated would be necessary in late April. The Legislature arrived at this budget by utilizing several creative, fiscally conservative and innovative measures – including using some state savings and money in agency revolving funds, utilizing apportionment reforms and issuing transportation bonds. This holds cuts to about 4% for most agencies and 2.5% for education. With the use of federal money, education actually will see an increase for the year, and those relief funds could help offset cuts at other agencies as well.

