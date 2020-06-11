Session Overview, Part II

In my last column, I discussed some of the major pieces of legislation passed this year. This week, I’m writing about a few additional measures that are now law.

Senate Bill 801 changes the relationship of physicians to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) from supervisory to collaborative. This issue is particularly important to rural Oklahoma as it increases our access to quality health care in areas where physicians are not always in ready supply. CRNAs point to their years of schooling and licensing requirements as proof they can take care of all but the most severe medical cases. This opens the way for faster and more affordable care for rural residents, while still ensuring patient safety. This is supported by the Oklahoma Association of Nurse Anesthetists (OANA), the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists (OSA), the Oklahoma State Medical Association (OSMA), and the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association (OOA).

Another measure, House Bill 3400, requires all Oklahoma public high schools to offer at least four Advanced Placement (AP) courses beginning in the 2024-25 school year. AP courses are proven to better prepare students for college, and even helps them earn college credit, saving them time and money on tuition. This law allows schools to offer the coursework through traditional teaching, through online instruction or by cooperative agreement with other schools. This is one more step in having a more skilled and trained workforce to add jobs to Oklahoma’s economy.

