“The honor of a lifetime and a heck of a journey” “Sooner” has been a friend of western Oklahoma

Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, has served Oklahoma House District 59 for the past 12 years. Every time something was going on in one of the rural communities in District 59, odds were he and/or his wife Nellie were there and involved.

Sanders’ final term is nearing an end and he will be moving on to start a new chapter in his life.

“It’s been one heck of a journey,” said Sanders. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

