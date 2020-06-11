“The honor of a lifetime and a heck of a journey” “Sooner” has been a friend of western Oklahoma
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 12:00am
Mack Miller And Hogan Gore
Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, has served Oklahoma House District 59 for the past 12 years. Every time something was going on in one of the rural communities in District 59, odds were he and/or his wife Nellie were there and involved.
Sanders’ final term is nearing an end and he will be moving on to start a new chapter in his life.
“It’s been one heck of a journey,” said Sanders. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
