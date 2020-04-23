Adam Masters files for open house district 59 seat

Pro-Trump Republican Adam Masters submitted his paperwork to run for the open House District 59 seat.

Masters said the following: “I’m not a politician. I’m a Pro-Trump Republican and born-again Christian and my faith guides me. I’m running to give our kids and grandkids a rural Oklahoma with a future. I’m focused on supporting President Trump’s agenda at home, investing in rural infrastructure, growing our economy and opposing any new taxes. I respectfully ask for your vote in the Republican Primary on June 30th.”

