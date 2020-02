Thursday February 6

12:00pm – Kiwanis – Community BLDG. Elementary Book Fair 10:00am – TSET Vaping Presentation – 5th-12th Grades 12:00pm – Blood Drive – Gym Lobby 7:00pm – FCCLA meeting 7:00pm – School Board Meeting

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Okeene%20RecordID208/