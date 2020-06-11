Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots Nears

Less than a week remains for registered voters in BLAINE County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the JUNE 30, 2020 PRIMARY/BOARD OF EDUCATION GENERAL ELECTION, County Election Board Secretary BRENDA RICE said today.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, JUNE 23, 2020 be processed in time for the election.

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail.

