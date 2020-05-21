First-year educators named Okeene’s Teachers of the Year

Last week, Okeene Public Schools announced the Elementary and Junior High/ High School Teachers of the Year. First-year teachers, Cara Blansett and Kylie Kahn were each honored for the extraordinary efforts during 2019-2020 school year.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic altering the last few months, this academic year has been especially challenging on Okeene’s teachers. While each of Okeene’s educators and administration should commended on the year they’ve had, Blansett and Kahn are part of a bright, young generation of teachers that is being built to ensure that every young Whippet will be in good hands for years to come.

Blansett teaches special education for students with severe/profound general learning disabilities, a position that requires added patience and creative communication. While she was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year, Blansett actually teaches across all three levels, from Kindergarten to twelfth grade.

