Legislature passes budget overrides Stitt veto

Oklahoma lawmakers had to override vetoes by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week to uphold their recently passed $7.7 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget cuts some state agencies funding by 4% while education funding was cut by 2.5% ($78.2 million less than FY20). $200 million in federal stimulus funds for education are projected to more than offset the education revenue cut from state revenue sources.

State projections estimate a $1.4 billion (17%) loss of revenue versus the amount certified by the State Board of Equalization back in February.

