May Beef Month Celebrated During a Challenging Time

As Oklahomans face a different environment and a new normal, the Oklahoma Beef Council is encouraging state beef lovers to savor tradition, taste and nutrition as it kicks off May Beef Month in Oklahoma.

Whether it's hamburgers or steaks, beef provides that nostalgic moment of backyard cookouts, Sunday gatherings and celebratory dinners. Beef Month is also a time to celebrate Oklahoma's beef community.

Oklahoma's 50,000 farming and ranching families represent the state's largest agriculture industry with a production value of $3.7 billion. Through these difficult times, they are proud of the nutritious and wholesome beef they raise for their families and yours.

