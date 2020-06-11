Oklahoma wheat farmers left out of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

A $16 billion USDA relief program created to help farmers and ranchers deal with the economic blows dealt by the coronavirus has started accepting applications. However, one commodity prevalent across Oklahoma, hard red winter wheat, will not reap the benefits.

Commodities eligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program must have suffered a price drop of at least five percent from Jan. 15 to April 15, and while wheat advocates say market data shows a sufficient drop for hard red and others, the program’s writers see it differently.

According to May futures contracts on the Chicago Board of Trade, hard red winter and soft red winter wheat suffered an .84 cent and .79 cent drop, respectively. The National Association of Wheat Growers sent this data to the USDA.

