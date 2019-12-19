Publisher’s Note:

On behalf of all the employees of Trail Miller Co., LLC, The Hennessey Clipper, The Okeene Record, The Canton Times, The Thomas Tribune, and The Dewey County Record we want to thank all of our readers, advertisers, and supporters for all of your support and wish each and every one of your families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! We especially want to thank all of those who advertised in this year’s “Christmas Issue” to help sponsor the children’s Santa Letters.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Okeene%20RecordID208/