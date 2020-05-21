Taskforce Formed to Explore for Beef Packing and Processing in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) have formed a taskforce with the mission of exploring opportunities that can be provided to Oklahoma beef cattlemen and women specifically in the area of beef packing and processing.

“Beef cattle are Oklahoma’s number one agriculture economic driver, so it makes perfect sense to have the indepth and honest conversations about packing capacity in Oklahoma,” said Michael Kelsey, OCA Executive Vice President. “And given the current crisis caused by a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to thoroughly consider opportunities and challenges. OCA is pleased and fortunate to be able to work with Secretary Arthur on this joint task force.”

