USDA Announces Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program will take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency. President Trump directed USDA to craft this $19 billion immediate relief program to provide critical support to our farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to receive and have access to the food they need.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/The%20Okeene%20RecordID208/