Okeene opens up weight room to kickoff summer pride workouts

With restrictions loosening across the state in regards to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Okeene opened the doors to the weight room this week to allow their athletes to start training for their upcoming sports in the fall and winter. Still, with the well-being of the children in mind, there are a number of guidelines in place that will help to ensure that athletes remain safe while in the facility.

For starters, every person that enters the facility will have their temperature taken upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be sent home, and not allowed to return that day. Also, should any athlete want a mask to wear during the workout, the coaches will provide one for them.

“The coaches are going to be splitting duties during the workouts,” Coach Patrick Penner explained. “The first session I will help Coach Brickman getting everyone checked in, and I will focus on sanitizing and washing heads while he focuses more on the workout itself. We will swap for the girls, and then switch back for the younger boys. We will also have four coaches involved as Coach Kahn and Coach Hussey will be there as well.”

