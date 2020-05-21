Top Five Sports Moments for 2019-2020 Okeene School Year: Young Whippets cap perfect season

In the third installment of the top moments for Okeene sports over the past year, we revisit the fifth and sixth grade football team’s win over Fairview to finish the season 7-0. The Whippets welcomed the rival-Yellowjackets to town in mid-October with their perfect season on the line.

Leading up to the season finale, Okeene had been in a number of tight matchups and this one would be no different, as it would stay a onescore game for most of the night. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but midway through the second frame, Andrew Schroeder burst around the right side for a 20-yard touchdown to five the Whippets an 8-0 lead.

“It was a special deal where we went undefeated, but every game we were in was close,” said Coach Jeff Wardlaw. “Every game was decided by a touchdown or close to it. So not only did they learn how to win, but they learned how to win tight games which will help them as they get older.”

