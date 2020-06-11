Trio of Whippets compete for Oklahoma Shock in Hoops Tourney

While school related activities are just returning to action, non-school sports have been taking place for the last several weeks. For Okeene’s Katelyn Penner, Kaylyn Aldridge and Maddie Schmidt, that means hitting the hardwood for their summer basketball team, the Oklahoma Shock.

This past weekend, the Shock competed at The Hive in Edmond, in the Mid America Youth Basketball Five-Game Tournament. The event was comprised of four-team divisions competing three games against each other on Saturday to determine seeding for a playoff brackets that would be played on Sunday.

For the Shock, the girls won of their three Saturday games before sweeping the Sunday tournament to go 3-2 on the weekend. For their first game on Saturday, the Shock took on the Nothing But Net.

